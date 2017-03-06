Middletown Police warn residents about Nerf gun wars

(WDTN Photo)
(WDTN Photo)

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police in Butler County are warning residents about Nerf gun fights as spring approaches.

The Middletown Police Department advised residents and game participants to be mindful of each other in a public service announcement on Facebook on Sunday.

The police department acknowledges that the gadgets are harmless. However, officials say that residents can become scared when participants wear masks or hide on private property.

Police say teens also paint the toy guns black which makes the toys look more realistic.

The department says that participants should make sure their Nerf guns are bright and avoid trespassing. Officials also reminded those involved with the game that Ohio is an open carry state.

