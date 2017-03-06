Nan Whaley to run unopposed in mayoral election

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton mayor Nan Whaley will run unopposed in the November election.

The deadline to file to run for Dayton mayor and city commission in the 2017 election was Friday.

We checked with the Montgomery County Board of Elections on how many people filed to run. Mayor Nan Whaley is the only candidate for Dayton mayor.

Four people are running for two city commission seats. Incumbent commissioners Jeffrey Mims, Jr. and Joey Williams are running for re-election. Darryl Fairchild and Shenise Turner-Sloss are challenging them.

There will be no primary election. All four candidates will be on the November ballot.

