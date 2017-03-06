Nan Whaley to run unopposed in mayoral election

By Published: Updated:
Downtown Dayton (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton mayor Nan Whaley will run unopposed in the November election.

The deadline to file to run for Dayton mayor and city commission in the 2017 election was Friday.

We checked with the Montgomery County Board of Elections on how many people filed to run. Mayor Nan Whaley is the only candidate for Dayton mayor.

Four people are running for two city commission seats. Incumbent commissioners Jeffrey Mims, Jr. and Joey Williams are running for re-election. Darryl Fairchild and Shenise Turner-Sloss are challenging them.

There will be no primary election. All four candidates will be on the November ballot.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s