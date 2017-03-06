Oakwood city leaders to consider medical marijuana ban

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A ban on medical marijuana-related businesses is on the agenda Monday night in Oakwood.

City leaders will hear an ordinance to prohibit medical marijuana-related businesses within city limits.

The city council meeting is Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Piqua, Tipp City, Trotwood, Springfield and Beavercreek are among the cities that have approved medical marijuana moratoriums since last summer.

