RUSHSYLVANIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms at least one person has died following an accident.

Dispatchers say a semi-truck and car were involved in a wreck. It happened on U.S. 68 & Township Rd. 51.

OSP says U.S. 68 is closed while they continue the crash investigation.

ODOT is working on detours for the area.

The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

