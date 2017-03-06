‘Real men cry’: LeBron James says he cries at some movies

By Published:
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James stands on the court after a foul call against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 3, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is showing his sensitive side by admitting he cries during some movies and apologizing to his wife for sometimes losing sight of his family’s role in his quest for greatness.

LeBron said “real men cry” on Sunday’s episode of the Road Trippin’ podcast hosted by teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye and reporter Allie Clifton.

James said he cried watching “The Lion King” and an episode of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” when Will Smith’s father arrives to take part in his son’s life but then leaves. James says he never saw his own father.

The four-time MVP also discussed his obsession with greatness, saying he told his wife that “I’ve at times lost the fact of how important you are to this whole thing.”

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s