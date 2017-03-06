Rise in temperatures means drop in business for some retailers

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Rise in temperatures means a drop in business for some retailers who stocked up on winter supplies this year.

Shovels, salt, sleds and snow blowers are usually top sellers during a normal winter, but this year, shelves remain fully stocked in some hardware stores thanks to the weather roller coaster this season.

Tim Weitzel who owns the True Value Hardware in troy has been in the business for decades and knows all too well the “true value” of a good winter.

“We still would like to get rid of some of it, but at this time of year people are normally waiting until there is a real problem and they need it. Other than that, these snow blowers, they are going to say the season is over with anyway, so big snow comes, they’ll probably just opt out and wait until next year to buy,” Weitzel said.

With a mild season, some stores may transition from winter to spring earlier than expected this year.

“We’ll hold on another week but…I would say starting next week will start to think about doing some rotation of some of our inventory,” Weitzel said. “We’ll just try to get aggressive for the spring season, now that we can pretty much put the winter behind us.”