Springfield man pleads not guilty to charge of rape of a minor

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield man appeared in a Clark County court Monday to face charges of rape of a child under two years old.

Dustin Lee Camp was arraigned on several charges including rape, pandering and gross sexual imposition.

The case was forwarded to Springfield detectives from the Cuyahoga County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in February.

Court documents show that around February 5 Google became aware of images and conversations between Camp and an unknown individual about child pornography and child molestation. Google reported these conversations and three images of apparent child pornography to law enforcement.

According to the documents, Google identified the owner of the suspect email address as Dustin Camp at a Springfield address.

Police obtained a search warrant for Camp’s home in the 400 block of South Schaffer Street and searched the home on March 1. Police found six mobile phones and two laptop computers in the residence.

Camp was taken to police headquarters where he admitted to raping a child victim less than two years old to investigators. Camp also admitted ejaculating into the child’s diaper while she was wearing it. Further, Camp said he took the three images captured by Google and sent them over the internet.

Camp was arrested and charged with rape, gross sexual imposition, two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Camp pleaded not guilty to the charges in court Monday. He is now being held in the Clark County Jail on $70,000 bond.

