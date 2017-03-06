Suspect accused of $10,000 of fraudulent purchases

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering police are looking for a suspect accused of making fraudulent purchases.

According to police, the suspect made purchases at stores using credit cards opened using a stolen identity. The suspect is accused of making more than $10,000 in fraudulent purchases.

The suspect was seen driving a silver 4-door sedan.

If you can identify this man, contact Kettering police at 937-296-2497.

