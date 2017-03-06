The Heart Ball is a black-tie affair with elegant surroundings, gourmet dining, grand music, and outstanding and unique auction items. For years, the Heart Ball has helped to advance the lifesaving mission of the American Heart Association, a mission that has impacted the lives of thousands of men, women and children in the Dayton area. Contributions received go far in supporting biomedical research and ongoing educational programs, resulting in lives saved and enhanced health and wellness throughout our community.

