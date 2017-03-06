Travel ban impacts University of Dayton students set to graduate

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – President Trump signed a new and revised version of his controversial travel ban Monday. It goes into effect March 16th.

This comes six weeks after the original ban–which a federal court struck down. This version doesn’t include Iraq. It also exempts green card legal residents and doesn’t affect previously-issued visas.

A law professor at the University of Dayton is calling the new ban an abuse of executive power and a specific target against Muslims, while supporters argue it’s a critical step in preventing terrorists from entering our country.

The new ban impacts anyone who’s trying to seek refuge in the U.S. over the next 120 days including some students and their families at the University of Dayton.

According to Professor Camilo Pérez-Bustillo, UD has less than 100 students from the 6 countries listed on the new ban. They are Libya, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Syria.

Bustillo says most students’ family members who live in the those countries will not be able to attend graduation this May.

“It violates constitutional protections,” Bustillo said. “It goes too far in terms of the abuse of executive authority.”

“Like every nation, the United States,” U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said. “Has a right to control who enters our country.”

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions offered comment Monday along two other cabinet officials. So far, President Trump is staying silent about the new ban.

Bustillo says students from those 6 counties will be forced to leave the U.S. when they graduate. That is unless they’re able find a job that grants them a new visa.