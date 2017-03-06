Troy City Council to discuss plan for streets

By Published: Updated:
Troy City Council will discuss a new plan for city streets at its meeting Monday night. (WDTN Photo).

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Troy City Council will discuss a new plan for city streets at its meeting Monday night.

They will hear a first reading on its Complete Streets Policy. According to our partners at the Troy Daily News, the plan includes more bike lanes and share roads. It’s part of the city’s push to expand other modes of transportation in the city.

The plan would be updated every two years for traffic and population changes.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. at council chambers in city hall.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s