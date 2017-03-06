Troy City Council to discuss plan for streets

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Troy City Council will discuss a new plan for city streets at its meeting Monday night.

They will hear a first reading on its Complete Streets Policy. According to our partners at the Troy Daily News, the plan includes more bike lanes and share roads. It’s part of the city’s push to expand other modes of transportation in the city.

The plan would be updated every two years for traffic and population changes.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. at council chambers in city hall.

