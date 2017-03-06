VIDEO: Deputy injured when fists fly after Orlando soccer match

By Published:

(WESH) A deputy was injured when several soccer fans attacked him as he worked to break up a fight after Sunday night’s Orlando City game.

Three people were arrested in connection with the attack.

Video of the scuffle shows a woman making a move toward a deputy. A man tries to hold her back, but when a deputy pushed him back a chaotic scene breaks out.

Orlando police said several people involved in the fight started “striking and choking the deputy.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s deputy was working extra duty for the Orlando Police Department at the team’s home opening game Sunday. It was the team’s first game in its new stadium.

