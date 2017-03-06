WSU Women fall to Detroit-Mercy in HL semis

DETROIT, Mich. – The Wright State women’s basketball team led by one at the half, only to see Detroit Mercy shoot 66 percent in the second half to defeat the Raiders 71-52 in the Horizon League semifinals Monday at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit.

WSU led 9-4 following an Antania Hayes foul shot at the 3:04 mark of the opening period before the Titans tallied seven straight points en route to a 11-10 edge at the end of the quarter.

Lexi Smith put Wright State back in front 15-13 with five straight points and the margin was 23-17 on two Chelsea Welch foul shots until UDM closed the stanza with a 6-1 run to make it 24-23 at the break.

Both teams struggled offensively in the first half as the Raiders hit just five of 31 shots while Detroit Mercy was 10 of 33.

The Titans scored the first seven points of the second half, but WSU battled back to tie it at 34 on a Welch jumper with 5;07 left in the third period.

Another 7-0 burst by UDM, though, made it 44-36 and Detroit Mercy broke the game open by outscoring Wright State 19-9 over the final eight minutes.

The Titans hit 19 of 29 shots over the final two quarters, including eight of 11 from three-point range, to finish at 47 percent overall while the Raiders never got on track offensively, making 11 of 33 shots in the second half to end up at 25 percent overall.

Smith posted a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead the way for Wright State (24-8) while Welch had 15 points. Emily Vogelpohl also recorded a double-double of 10 points and 11 boards, but no other WSU player had more than five points.