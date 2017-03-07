UPDATE: police find child safe from Montgomery County Amber Alert

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have found an abducted 7-month-old safe close to the scene of his abduction.

Authorities found Nathan Dotson in a vehicle in a Home Depot Parking lot on Springboro Pike. He was found unharmed.

An Amber Alert was issued for Dotson out of Montgomery County.

Dotson was taken from the Woodspring Suites hotel in the 3700 block of Summit Glen Drive in Miami Township around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect vehicle was a black 2006 Mercury Mountaineer with the license plate GLL6290. The vehicle has a Tampa Bay Buccaneers sticker in the rear window.

Authorities haven’t released any suspect information or any updates about an arrest connected with the abduction.