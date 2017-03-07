Clark Co. students helping to build temporary fire station

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Fairgrounds is building a new fire barn for the Springfield Township Fire Department and they’re working with Springfield Clark Career Technology Center students to help construct the new temporary shelter the township FD operates out of during the month long fair.

Clark County Fairgrounds Executive Director Dean Blair said the old fire barn was a safety hazard.

The cost to rebuild the barn would have been too expensive to fix on their own at this time, but with the help of county commissioners paying for $18,000 in materials and the SCCTC students doing the work construction will soon be underway.

“I explain to them how important what they’re doing is for the community and it’s just a wonderful thing. They’re learning and they’re doing it with the help of their instructors and it’s a great community partnership. You know what better thing than a group of community kids building on the community fairgrounds a barn that’s going to be used by the community fire department,” Blair said.

Blair said construction should begin as soon as the weather breaks and should take about six weeks to complete.