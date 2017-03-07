Cleveland-area Boy Scouts leader charged with raping teen

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (AP) — A suburban Cleveland Boy Scouts troop leader suspected of raping a 15-year-old boy has been arrested and terminated from work as an auxiliary policeman.

Olmsted Falls police Chief William Traine says 28-year-old Aaron Robertson was arrested Monday and jailed on a rape charge. The department also ended Robertson’s role as a voluntary, unarmed officer there.

The Berea Municipal Court had no attorney information for Robertson before his arraignment Tuesday.

Traine says a tip to child protective services led to the investigation of Robertson, who is suspected in over 10 instances of abuse involving one boy. Police wouldn’t say whether the boy is connected to the Scouts troop.

Cleveland.com reports it isn’t clear how long Robertson worked with the troop or whether he was leading it when the alleged crimes occurred.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news