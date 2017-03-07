Cleveland-area Boy Scouts leader charged with raping teen

By Published:
Generic Jail Cell
(WDTN Photo)

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (AP) — A suburban Cleveland Boy Scouts troop leader suspected of raping a 15-year-old boy has been arrested and terminated from work as an auxiliary policeman.

Olmsted Falls police Chief William Traine says 28-year-old Aaron Robertson was arrested Monday and jailed on a rape charge. The department also ended Robertson’s role as a voluntary, unarmed officer there.

The Berea Municipal Court had no attorney information for Robertson before his arraignment Tuesday.

Traine says a tip to child protective services led to the investigation of Robertson, who is suspected in over 10 instances of abuse involving one boy. Police wouldn’t say whether the boy is connected to the Scouts troop.

Cleveland.com reports it isn’t clear how long Robertson worked with the troop or whether he was leading it when the alleged crimes occurred.
Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s