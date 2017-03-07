Details of new WSU President contract released

Dr. Cheryl Schrader is announced as the new president at Wright State University

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The seventh president of Wright State University will start her job July 1.

2 NEWS obtained the contract offered to Cheryl Schrader from the Board of Trustees.

Schrader’s contract is for five years at Wright State with a possible two-year extension. Schrader will be paid a salary of $425,000 and is eligible for a 25-percent bonus each year.

Click the image to read the contract

She will be paid $36,000 to defer living expenses because she will not be living in university-owned property. The contract specifies that the private housing will be available for University use “from time to time.”

Schrader will also receive a $12,000 car allowance and will get $42,500 for moving expenses.

Click the image to the right to read the full contract.

