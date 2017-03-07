Donation to charity gets you free pancakes

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – I-HOP is offering free pancakes in an effort to raise money for charities.

The restaurant is offering a free short stack of pancakes to celebrate it’s 12th annual National Pancake Day.

They’re asking for a donation to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in return.

Since beginning its National Pancake Day celebration in 2006, I-HOP says its raised more than $24,000,000 for charities.

