Driver credited with saving woman’s life honored

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An RTA bus driver was driving his usual route when he saw a woman standing on the ledge of a bridge.

The story has now gone viral for what he did next.

Tuesday, the Greater Dayton RTA recognized that driver.

On video from the bus you can hear Damone Hudson say, “Hey miss. Why don’t we come back over on the other side of the rail.”

2 NEWS first told you about Damone Hudson, or “D,” last week, when he told us about the moments he helped a woman who threatened to jump off a bridge.

Tuesday afternoon, RTA honored him with its “Be the One” award.

Hudson said, “It is amazing to watch. My son showed me some of the posts of ‘I want to hug D,’ or ‘I want to hug Damone,’ ‘I want to hug my bus driver,’ those types of things. And it’s been amazing to watch.”

