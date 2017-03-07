Family divided after daughter accuses father of causing her miscarriage

NBC4 Staff Published:
(WCMH)

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– A family says it’s been torn apart after a daughter claimed her father punched her in the stomach and caused her miscarriage.

Carlos Jenkins posted bond Monday after two nights in jail. His 20-year-old daughter told police he assaulted her, terminating his pregnancy. Jenkins is facing felony charges, but claims Dejara told him earlier in the day she learned she had a miscarriage.

“I am innocent,” he told NBC4 on Monday night. “Everyone has portrayed me to be a monster.”

Two of Dejara’s four siblings told NBC4 her father did not harm her. He did admit they had a disagreement about her boyfriend potentially moving into their home.

Dejara could not be reached for comment. Her family believes she’s in the hospital, but they haven’t spoke to her since Saturday. They also say she suffers from mental illness.

Dejara’s mother said her daughter should face charges for lying about the alleged incident.

