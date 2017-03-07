Flyers seniors and Coach Miller earn A10 honors

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Five members of the University of Dayton men’s basketball program were recognized today when the Atlantic 10 Conference announced its 2017 award winners. The awards were selected in a vote of the league’s coaches.

Archie Miller was named A-10 Coach of the Year and Kyle Davis was named Sixth Man of the Year. Three Flyers were named All-Atlantic 10 – Scoochie Smith (first team), Charles Cooke (second team) and Kendall Pollard (third team). In addition, Cooke and Davis were named to the All-Defensive Team. Each of the student-athletes selected are seniors.

Miller was named the A-10 Coach of the Year after leading the Flyers to their first outright conference regular season championship, a school-record 15 conference wins against just three losses, and a 24-6 overall record.

Miller’s fellow coaches also recognized that UD performed at a championship level despite playing a 2016-17 campaign where the team’s top six scorers missed a total of 32 games during the year due to injury.

Archie and his brother Sean made NCAA Division I men’s basketball history by being the first two brothers to be named Coach of the Year in their respective conference. Sean was this year’s Pac-12 Coach of the Year after leading Arizona to a 27-5 record in the regular season.

This is the second time a Dayton coach has been named A-10 Men’s Basketball Coach. Oliver Purnell earned the award in 1997-98.

Davis, a 6-foot-0 senior guard from Chicago, was a starter for two-and-a-half years. Davis not only accepted a sixth-man role in his senior season after an injury, he flourished in it. In A-10 play, he averaged 8.8 points and 4.2 rebounds, while shooting .571 (44-77) from the floor and he leads the league from outside the arc (.515, 17-33).

For the season, Davis averaged 8.3 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting .566 (81-143) from the field and .404 (23-57) from three-point range. He leads the team in steals (48) and is second in both field-goal percentage and three-point field-goal percentage. He is sixth in the A-10 in steals (1.7 per game).

Smith, Dayton’s senior point guard, was named First Team All-Atlantic 10 and was the only player to start every game in the Flyers’ championship season. In fact, Smith played in all 136 games of his career and is on the precipice of tying the school record for consecutive games played (137 by Kurt Huelsman and London Warren) and overall games played (138 by Chris Johnson).

This season, Smith is averaging 13.5 points and 4.4 assists a game. A clutch player, Smith makes 61% (17-28) of his field goals in the last two minutes of games, and 56 percent (5-9) from beyond the arc.

The only three-time captain in Dayton basketball history and the point guard for the class that has won more games in school history (102), this is the Bronx native’s first post season Atlantic 10 award.

Charles Cooke repeats as an All-Atlantic 10 selection in his second season as a Dayton Flyer. After being named to the first team last year, Cooke was selected to the second team in 2017. Cooke, who hails from Trenton, N.J., leads the Flyers in scoring (16.2) and rebounding (5.2). He has raised all of his shooting percentages from a year ago, and improved his assists from 1.8 in 2015-16 to 3.0 in 2016-17.

Kendall Pollard was named Third Team All-Atlantic 10. After coming back from a preseason deep thigh bruise that cost him the first six games of year, the Chicago native rounded into shape and was the Flyers’ top scorer and rebounder in the 18 Atlantic 10 games. He averaged 15.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in conference action. Pollard was the A-10’s 2015 winner of the Chris Daniels Memorial Most Improved Player Award.

Cooke and Davis were also named to the A-10’s All-Defensive Team. For Cooke,it’s his second time on the team.

Smith is the eighth Flyer to be named First Team All-Atlantic 10. The others are Ryan Perryman (1998), Mark Ashman (2000), Keith Waleskowski (2004), Brian Roberts (2008), Chris Wright (2010), Jordan Sibert (2015) and Charles Cooke (2016). The Flyers joined the A-10 in 1995-96.

The Flyers earned the No. 1 seed in this week’s A-10 tournament. Dayton will meet either Davidson or La Salle on Friday at 12 noon ET in the quarterfinals of the A-10 tournament, which will be played at PPG Paint Arena in Pittsburgh.