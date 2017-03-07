Giraffe mom steals the spotlight

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC  (WMBF) A pregnant woman’s live impression of April the Giraffe has gone viral.

Erin Dietrich of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina was streaming live on Facebook as she paced about her bedroom, wearing leggings and a giraffe mask shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Dietrich said she constantly watches the live stream of April the giraffe, who is waiting to give birth at the Animal Adventure Park in New York.

RELATED: WATCH LIVE: Animal park awaits birth of baby giraffe

“You know, I never sleep at night anymore so all night I check on this giraffe,” she said.

As of 6:30 p.m. on Monday, the Facebook video had more than 335,000 shares.

“I had to turn off my Facebook requests,” she said. “My phone is like going crazy!”

Erin and her husband are expecting their fourth child. Erin is 40 weeks pregnant and expected to deliver any day.

“I heard that April is expected to give birth to her fourth calf,” she said. “How cool is that?!”

The couple is now waiting to see who will give birth first.

