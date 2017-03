DAYTON (WDTN) — Firefighters are battling a fire at a vacant house in Dayton.

Crews went to a house in the 1600 block of Gummer Avenue near South Smithville Road just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the house.

Crews worked quickly to put out the fire.

Firefighters say the house was vacant and being renovated when the fire started.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.