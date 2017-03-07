Kasich warns against Medicaid phase-out

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich says phasing out Medicaid coverage without a viable alternative is “counterproductive” and potentially risky.

The Republican governor’s tweet Tuesday comes in response to House Republicans’ health care proposal.

Gov. John Kasich on repeal and replacement of Obamacare: pic.twitter.com/zDE4l0Otv0 — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) March 7, 2017

Kasich, a frequent critic of GOP health care proposals, says he supports replacing the Affordable Care Act with “more conservative market-driven reforms” that work to control health-care costs, but the final fix must involve both Republicans and Democrats.

He says the proposed Medicaid phase-out “unnecessarily” risks the states’ ability to treat “the drug-addicted, mentally ill and working poor who now have access to a stable source of care.”

Kasich has been a leader among governors urging Congress to adopt an alternative that would change Medicaid from an open-ended federal entitlement to a program designed by each state within a financial limit.

