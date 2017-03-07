Lawyer: Pence’s AOL account adds new wrinkle to civil case

By Published:
Vice President Mike Pence pauses while speaking before administering the oath of office to Energy Secretary Rick Perry, left, Thursday, March 2, 2017, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A lawyer suing Vice President Mike Pence for refusing to release public records as Indiana’s governor says his case should get a fresh look after revelations that the Republican used a private AOL email account to conduct state business.

Democratic attorney William Groth is asking Indiana’s Supreme Court to send his lawsuit back to a lower court to examine the private emails.

He cited recent news stories revealing details of Pence’s use of the account. Groth said Tuesday he may seek additional records that should have been released after he filed a public records request.

He previously sought documents sent to Republican governors in 2014, outlining a legal strategy for challenging then-President Barack Obama’s immigration order.

A spokesman for Pence says he “retained records in full compliance with Indiana law.”

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s