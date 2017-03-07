Man questioned in Ronnie Bowers case arrested on unrelated charges

Related Coverage Man questioned in Kettering teen’s death indicted on separate charges

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A man questioned in the homicide of a teenager in Kettering is arrested Tuesday on other charges.

Miles Heizer, 19, is in Kettering Jail on robbery and assault charges.

According to Kettering police, Heizer and Tyler Lehmkuhle, 18, beat up a male victim while he was sleeping. The victim was punched in the face, kicked, and stomped, leaving distinctive physical markings. The alleged assault happened in the 1900 block of Oakdale. That is also where the two suspects were arrested.

The victim’s phone and empty baggies were found in a toilet. Police said the apartment smelled like marijuana. The victim identified Heizer and Lehmkuhle as two members of a “gang” that beat him up.

Heizer was one of four people arrested in the September death of 16-year-old Ronnie Bowers. The Kettering Police Department later released him. Bowers died of a gunshot wound to the head. Three juveniles were charged in connection to the case.

According to court documents for an unrelated case filed March 1, 2017, Heizer is “still under investigation to determine the extent of his involvement in events surrounding the recent shooting death of a sixteen year old in Kettering.”

Later in September, Heizer was indicted for felonious assault, related to a separate incident involving a baseball bat. The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said that in March of 2016, Heizer was stopped at the intersection of Wilmington and Woodman Drive in Kettering when he got out of his car and walked up to another car. With a baseball bat in hand, Heizer is accused of striking a 21-year-old man with the bat, causing him to suffer serious injuries. Heizer pleaded guilty to felonious assault in this case in January.

According to the sentencing memorandum filed March 1, 2017 in the 2016 case, Heizer admitted to this assault during another investigation. He said, “I beat him up… he was hurt pretty bad.” Heizer will be sentenced in this case March 17.