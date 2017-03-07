No one hurt in Moraine house fire

Moraine Firefighters werre called to a house fire in the 2200 block of East River Road Tuesday.(WDTN Photo/Fred Taylor)

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters in Moraine were called to a house on fire Tuesday morning.

The fire happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East River Road.

When firefighters arrived the found smoke coming from the building.

Moraine Fire District Fire Marshal Doug Hatcher told 2 NEWS there were two people and a family pet inside the home at the time of the fire. They all were able to get out of the house.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is not yet known.

The fire is still under investigation.

