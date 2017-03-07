POLICE: drug overdose could be cause of serious crash

DAYTON (WDTN) — Police say a drug overdose could be a possible cause of a serious crash in Dayton.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of West Third Street and South Decker Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found two people trapped in an SUV that had slammed into a utility pole.

The Dayton Fire Department had to cut the people out of the vehicle.

A man and woman were taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, according to Dayton Police.

Dayton Police Lt. Mark Ponichtera says evidence found in the car indicates drugs could’ve been a factor in the crash.

Police are also investigating if someone else was in the SUV when it crashed. Lt. Ponichtera says there were conflicting witness reports that a person got out the back of the SUV and ran away from the crash scene.

The intersection of West Third and South Decker was shut down as a crash reconstruction team investigated the scene. That intersection has reopened.