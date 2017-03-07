POLICE: drug overdose could be cause of serious crash

By Published:
Single-vehicle crash at West Third Street and South Decker Avenue in Dayton

DAYTON (WDTN) — Police say a drug overdose could be a possible cause of a serious crash in Dayton.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of West Third Street and South Decker Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found two people trapped in an SUV that had slammed into a utility pole.

The Dayton Fire Department had to cut the people out of the vehicle.

A man and woman were taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, according to Dayton Police.

Dayton Police Lt. Mark Ponichtera says evidence found in the car indicates drugs could’ve been a factor in the crash.

Police are also investigating if someone else was in the SUV when it crashed. Lt. Ponichtera says there were conflicting witness reports that a person got out the back of the SUV and ran away from the crash scene.

The intersection of West Third and South Decker was shut down as a crash reconstruction team investigated the scene. That intersection has reopened.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s