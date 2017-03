DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police respond to a bomb scare at a Dayton post office.

Police were called to the post office located near the 500 block of Salem Avenue just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday after employees found two suspicious packages labeled ‘diesel fuel’ on the back loading dock.

Fire crews and the Dayton bomb squad were also called to the scene to check out the boxes.

They determined the packages were not explosive.

The incident is under investigation.