Rascal Flatts, Alabama and Pentatonix to headline Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair announced Tuesday its concert lineup for the 2017 fair.

The Ohio State Fair will be a stop on the Rascal Flatts Rhythm & Roots tour on August 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $85/$65/$45. Rascal Flatts was formed in Columbus in 1999.

Tickets for Rascal Flatts go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 10.

Cole Swindell, Alabama, Pentatonix, Gabriel Iglesias and George Thorogood are among the other high-profile acts coming to the fair.

All concerts take place in the indoor, air-conditioned WCOL Celeste Center.

“One of the things we strive for each year is to offer a diverse line-up with acts from a variety of genres that will appeal to many Ohioans,” said General Manger Virgil Strickler. “Value is very important to us as well. As an added bonus, each ticket purchased in advance includes free admission to the Fair. This gives music lovers the opportunity to arrive early and enjoy all the Fair has to offer, ending the day at a great show.”

The fair runs from July 26 through August 6, 2017.

To buy tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair or call 1-800-745-3000.

PHOTOS: 2017 Ohio State Fair Performers View as list View as gallery Open Gallery 38 Special Alabama BWB Jazz Jam starring Rick Braun, Kirk Whalum and Norman Brown The Carpenters Tribute featuring Michelle Whited Cole Swindell Sfor KING & COUNTRY Gabriel Iglesias FluffyMania: 20 Years of Comedy Tour George Thorogood and The Destroyers Joe Kevin Ross The KIDZ BOP Kids: Best Time Ever Tour Rascal Flatts: Rhythm & Roots Tour Ro James Zach Williams

