Son of man accused of pouring gasoline on wife, fatally injuring her, speaks out

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York man accused of dousing his wife with gasoline and then setting her on fire was back in court.

Antonio Bargallo is already charged with attempted murder, but after his wife died Sunday, police are hoping to bump up the charge to murder.

He learned his case will go to the grand jury on Monday.

Candles and a memorial outside the Elmer Street home with this all happened. The suspect’s eldest son, who shares his father’s name, says he and his family are left with anger toward his father and grieving for his mother.

Antonio Bargallo spoke about the last moments he spent with his mother.

“I looked at my mother and said I love you and I’ll see you in the morning.”

Antonio says he left his family’s Elmer Stree home Friday night to go to see his girlfriend. Police say that’s when a domestic dispute between his parents sparked into something fatal.

His father accused of dousing his mother and home with gasoline and then lighting them on fire.

His mom, 48-year-old Elizabeth Gonzalez was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center but succumbed to her injuries early Sunday morning.

Her 69-year-old husband Antonio Bargallo has so far only been charged with attempted murder, assault and arson.

“That man took everything from me and my little brother that man took a lot. No matter how I want to turn it off, he’s still my father.”

Antonio said he never witnessed any prior violence between his parents before. He described his mother, a longtime Schenectady School District paraprofessional, and part-time senior caregiver as nothing short of a saint.

“She was everything she would give you her last dollar. She gave me and my brother the world. I would give you her last sock her last shirt. That’s the kind of person she was. I sure hope that man gets what he deserves. I’m sure whoever is handling all this do not let this man come out.”

Antonio says his dog Angel also died in the fire and his brother lost all his belongings as well.

His friends and co-workers have started a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs.

The judge remanded his father to the county jail without bail.