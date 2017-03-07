Suspect in Kettering Elsa’s assault pleads not guilty

By Published:
A man is accused of assaulting a 29-year-old man in the parking lot of the Kettering Elsa's. (Photo: Kettering Police Department)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The suspect in an attack at a local restaurant pleaded not guilty in Kettering Municipal Court Tuesday morning.

Michael Ramey

Michael Ramey, 23, is charged with felonious assault. He’s accused of attacking a 29-year-old man in the Kettering Elsa’s parking lot Feb. 25.

According to the victim, the group of people who attacked him and his friend were talking about President Donald Trump. When his friend told them to “simmer down,” punches were thrown.

Kettering police also released cell phone video of the attack that shows a man punching the victim.

Ramey was assigned for a preliminary hearing next Tuesday. He waived his preliminary hearing.

Ramey is in Montgomery County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He is also charged with obstructing official business and resisting arrest in Dayton.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s