Suspect in Kettering Elsa’s assault pleads not guilty

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The suspect in an attack at a local restaurant pleaded not guilty in Kettering Municipal Court Tuesday morning.

Michael Ramey, 23, is charged with felonious assault. He’s accused of attacking a 29-year-old man in the Kettering Elsa’s parking lot Feb. 25.

According to the victim, the group of people who attacked him and his friend were talking about President Donald Trump. When his friend told them to “simmer down,” punches were thrown.

Kettering police also released cell phone video of the attack that shows a man punching the victim.

Ramey was assigned for a preliminary hearing next Tuesday. He waived his preliminary hearing.

Ramey is in Montgomery County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He is also charged with obstructing official business and resisting arrest in Dayton.