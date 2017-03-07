Toddler found in car with dead father outside grocery store

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan deputy found a toddler in the same vehicle where the child’s father was found dead.

Detectives are calling the death of 29-year-old Levi Ryan Newcomb of Kalamazoo suspicious, according to a tweet from Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker.

However, a news release posted on the agency’s Facebook page indicates Newcomb had a history of drug abuse, including meth use, and health issues that may have played a role in his death. In 2009, Newcomb was badly burned after an explosion that police believe was caused by a meth lab.

“We’re not sure at this point if this is an overdose or if the drugs contributed to the person’s health concerns, caused the death. We’re just trying to figure out exactly what brought this individual here to this parking lot and what caused this person’s death,” Sheriff Baker said.

The investigation began shortly before 1 a.m. Monday at a gas station, where another driver approached a deputy. The driver said it appeared a man was passed out in a car with a small child in the back seat just down the street, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

Baker said the deputy found Newcomb outside the Meijer in Plainwell, Michigan. He was not breathing when the deputy arrived and couldn’t be revived by first responders.

The 2-year-old child was unharmed.

Baker said detectives determined a second person was in the vehicle when Newcomb and his child arrived at Meijer. Authorities found the second person inside the business.

Detectives are awaiting autopsy and toxicology test results to help determine what killed Newcomb.