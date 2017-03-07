Train hits bus in Mississippi; 3 dead, unknown number hurt

Biloxi firefighters assist injured passengers after their charter bus collided with a train in Biloxi, Miss., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel says emergency responders were still removing injured people from the bus more than 30 minutes after the crash. (John Fitzhugh/Sun Herald via AP)

BILOXI, Miss. (KXAN/AP) — Four are dead and another 35 taken to the hospital after a train hit a charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, Tuesday afternoon. Law enforcement officials say the charter bus came from Austin.

Around 50 people were on board the bus when it was hit. Officials say it was a chaotic scene as passengers were trapped inside the bus and trying to get out as first responders arrived.

Witnesses to the crash say most of the passengers appeared to be elderly.

Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel says emergency responders were still removing injured people from the bus more than 30 minutes after the crash Tuesday.

Creel says a CSX train headed eastbound hit the bus at a crossing in downtown Biloxi just before 2:15 p.m., pushing the bus about 300 feet down the tracks. In a statement, CSX said the eastbound mixed freight train was traveling from New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama. The train had three locomotives and 52 cars — 27 of which were loaded. The crossing had flashing lights and crossing gates, CSX says.

The train company says their crew was not injured in the crash. A nearby hospital is setting up a triage unit at the site to treat the injured. Charter buses often carry patrons to casinos in Biloxi, but Creel says he doesn’t know where this bus was headed.

