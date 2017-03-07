Trial for accused toddler killer begins

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The trial of a man accused of killing a toddler began Tuesday afternoon.

Prosecutors say Jesse York killed 22-month-old Rylee Sellars in Germantown in November 2013. Investigators say Rylee died from blunt force trauma to the head.

York was taken into custody in January of 2014. He was indicted for murder in August of 2014.

York is Rylee’s mother’s ex-boyfriend. He was babysitting the child while her mother was at work.

York is Rylee's mother's ex-boyfriend. He was babysitting the child while her mother was at work.

