Video: Daredevil jumps dirt bike over California freeway

RIVERSIDE COUNTY (KRON) — A jaw-dropping daredevil stunt over a Southern California highway was recorded on camera, and now, public safety officials are scrambling to prevent copycats.

It happened on Highway 60 in Riverside County.

The video was posted with a bunch of music.

Kyle Katsandris posted the video on his Instagram account, along with a YouTube channel, which features several other clips of Katsandris doing stunts and tricks on his bike.

For those who make a habit of using the 60 freeway in Moreno Valley near the spot of the stunt, there is disbelief anyone would attempt something like this.

Irena and Ivan Milosavljevic wondered what would have happened if something went wrong.

“Becoming a threat to other people as well. Not only to himself. It’s not only about his injuries, it’s about other people,” Irena said.

“In controlled environments like they’re doing in arenas or something like that, that’s OK because they are the ones that are exposed to risks,” Ivan said.

CBS2’s Tom Wait reached out to Katsandris. A man, who identified himself as a friend, called back and said this stunt was almost routine for an experienced rider like Katsandris. It just looks more challenging because of where he pulled it off.

On Katsandris’ Instagram account, someone posted this: “This video scared the daylights out of me. Please, Grandpa Jay died in a sandrail accident, like you, he had no fear. But it caught him in the end. Don’t go into danger zones.”

The California Highway Patrol and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.

The key board warriors were out in full force. Where are you now #katsandrisleap #nolimits A post shared by @kyle_katsandris on Mar 3, 2017 at 10:29am PST