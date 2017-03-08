2 people in custody after chase and manhunt

By Published:
Authorities search for a suspect on Johnsville-Brookville Road after a high speed chase in Montgomery County.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are in custody after a high speed chase and manhunt across Montgomery County.

Police say officers responded to a call on Gettysburg Avenue late on Tuesday night on reports of people firing shots from one car at another.

Once officers got on scene, they found the suspect vehicle and a chase ensued.

The chase ended on Johnsville-Brookville Road late on Tuesday night. One person was taken into custody at the scene.

Another person reportedly ran from the scene.

Authorities in Perry Township later arrested another person and investigators are working to determine if this person is connected to the chase and manhunt.

The Dayton Police Department is handling the investigation. More information is expected to be released on Wednesday morning.

