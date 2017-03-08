Accident closes intersection in Clearcreek Township

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident in Warren County.

The accident happened around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of OH-48 and Bunnell Hill Road in Clearcreek Township.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and they tell us a tow truck and a sedan crashed at the intersection.

Clearcreek Township Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are on the scene. Emergency crews have not given any information yet on what happened or the extent of any injuries.

Both Bunnell Hill and OH-48 are closed in the area while emergency crews deal with the incident.2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated as we learn more information.

