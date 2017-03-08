Bockrath Cares Design Challenge

We Care Arts’ Spring Auction is on Friday March 10 at the Presidential Banquet Center in Kettering. The fun-filled evening will feature a terrific dinner, and a silent auction with dozens of fabulous gift baskets from which to choose. This year’s live auction will include a chance to bid on a beautiful rug, designed by WCA high school client and created by Bockrath Carpets, a get-a-way vacation, and much more!

