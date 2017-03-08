Colorado woman pleads guilty to voting twice in 2016 presidential election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KXRM) – A woman has pleaded guilty to voting twice in last year’s presidential election, according to the El Paso County Office of the Clerk and Recorder.

Officials say Toni Newbill attempted to cast Ralph Nanninga’s ballot in the 2016 Primary Election. Nanninga died in 2012.

The penalty of this crime includes probation, community service, a fine and other court fees.

RELATED: Ohio Secretary of State investigation found non-citizens registered to vote, cast illegal ballots

“I’d like to thank our District Attorney Dan May and his staff for their great work on this case,” said Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman. “Our office takes voter fraud seriously and we’re committed to combating it in every form. We’ll continue to work with various agencies to prevent voter fraud, clean up registration lists, and prosecute those who try to abuse our democratic system.”

Officials say voter fraud has long been a hot topic in Colorado.

The Clerk’s Office referred 2,031 voters to the District Attorney’s Office for investigation after the 2016 presidential election.

Voters were referred for reasons ranging from a signature discrepancy issue to potentially voting twice.

The Clerk’s Office refers any suspicious voting activity to the District Attorney’s Office for investigation.