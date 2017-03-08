Colorado woman pleads guilty to voting twice in 2016 presidential election

KXRM Staff Published:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KXRM) – A woman has pleaded guilty to voting twice in last year’s presidential election, according to the El Paso County Office of the Clerk and Recorder.

Officials say Toni Newbill attempted to cast Ralph Nanninga’s ballot in the 2016 Primary Election. Nanninga died in 2012.

The penalty of this crime includes probation, community service, a fine and other court fees.

RELATED: Ohio Secretary of State investigation found non-citizens registered to vote, cast illegal ballots

“I’d like to thank our District Attorney Dan May and his staff for their great work on this case,” said Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman.  “Our office takes voter fraud seriously and we’re committed to combating it in every form.  We’ll continue to work with various agencies to prevent voter fraud, clean up registration lists, and prosecute those who try to abuse our democratic system.”

Officials say voter fraud has long been a hot topic in Colorado.

The Clerk’s Office referred 2,031 voters to the District Attorney’s Office for investigation after the 2016 presidential election.

Voters were referred for reasons ranging from a signature discrepancy issue to potentially voting twice.

The Clerk’s Office refers any suspicious voting activity to the District Attorney’s Office for investigation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s