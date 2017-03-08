Dayton Police investigate body found in car

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Homicide Detective and Evidence teams from the Dayton Police Department are on the scene of a body found inside a car.

The body was found shortly after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of N. Cherrywood Avenue.

Cherrywood Avenue is closed while police investigate.

Police have not yet released the identity of the person found inside the car.

