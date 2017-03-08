Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

March is the month to encourage understanding and acceptance for people living with disabilities. There is one place that exemplifies this motto in everything they do. United Rehabilitation Services has a month of activities planned to with the hundreds of children, adults and seniors they service each day.
