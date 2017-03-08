Family forced to stay elsewhere after home catches fire in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A family in Huber Heights will have to find another place to stay after a fire damaged their Huber Heights home.

The fire happened in the 6100 block of Tomberg Street around 9:30 Wednesday morning.

Neighbors spotted the fire on the patio behind a house and called for help. Fire crews arrived within three minutes and were able to keep the fire contained to the rear corner of the home.

Fire officials say the fire began on the patio and spread to the attic, causing enough damage to the structure the family is unable to stay there.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the family in finding a place to stay.

No one was hurt in the fire. A family pet was found hiding under a bed and was rescued as well.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

