Gorilla hits pregnant woman in head with wooden block at Louisiana zoo

NBC4 Staff Published:
CREDIT: Audobon Zoo, YouTube

NEW ORLEANS (WCMH) — Officials at a zoo in Louisiana are investigating after a gorilla reportedly threw an item into the crowd and hit a pregnant woman.

WWL-TV reports the gorilla, a female named Praline, threw a block of wood on Sunday afternoon at the Audobon Zoo.

The woman who says she was hit told WWL that she was knocked over and fell onto her stomach.

“When it hit me, I kind of blanked out,” Cressy said to the station. “It really took the wind out of me and I fell on my belly. As I regained consciousness, I was just worried about my baby.”

The zoo said the block of wood was an “enrichment tool” with small holes for food and treats. It has been removed from the gorilla habitat.

Cressy told WWL that she isn’t happy with the level of treatment and attention she received at the zoo. In a statement Wednesday, the zoo said it is working with Cressy to make sure she gets the care she needs.

