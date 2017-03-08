High winds shut down interstate bridge near Toledo

By Published:
Veterans' Glass City Skyway (Photo: ODOT)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — High winds topping 50-60 mph in northern Ohio have shut down a bridge that carries Interstate 280 through Toledo.

The closing comes after the Ohio Department of Transportation posted a video showing a tractor-trailer toppling over Wednesday after crossing the Veterans’ Glass City Skyway bridge.

Crews later stopped traffic from crossing the bridge on I-280. The route is a heavily traveled connector for trucks going between Detroit and northern Ohio.

The Ohio Turnpike is banning some large vehicles from the toll road through the afternoon because of the wind.

The ban is in effect from the Indiana-Ohio state line to Interstate 71 near Cleveland.

The turnpike says the ban applies to triple and double-trailer commercial vehicles, mobile homes and high-profile campers and enclosed trailers.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s