Loaded gun found in baby crib during Youngstown drug raid

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A raid in Youngstown turned up drugs, money, and a loaded handgun found in a baby’s crib.

Police were serving a search warrant about 5:20 p.m. Monday at 30 W. Lucius Avenue when they encountered several people inside the house.

A search of the house uncovered a handgun, crack cocaine, cocaine, $430 in cash, and a digital scale. The loaded gun was found in a crib on the second floor of the house. The report did not indicate if a child was in the house.

Roberta Thomas, 49, was arrested and charged with drug possession, having weapons under disability, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also arrested at the house was a woman who would not give her name. She was charged with obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ramona Milender-Jordan, John Thomas and James Scott were issued citations for possession of drug paraphernalia.

