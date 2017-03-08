Local company plans to open medical marijuana facility in Wilmington, promises jobs

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local company announced plans to open a medical marijuana facility in Wilmington Wednesday.

CannAscend Ohio, LLC said Wednesday in a press release they plan to build a medical cannabis facility on land currently owned by the Wilmington Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).

The proposed facility will be built on a 19.2-acre lot on Davids Drive near the Wilmington Air Park pending state licensing of the group’s application to grow medical cannabis, which was legalized in 2016.

CannAscend Ohio, headed by Jimmy Gould, Ambassador Bill Brisben and Ian James, plans to apply for one of 12 of the state’s Level I cultivation facility licenses which would allow the company to build a 25,000 square foot medical cannabis growing facility, Gould explained.

“The growth of plant-based pharmaceuticals represents an important new trend in medical science. The resulting jobs and potential for greater research opportunities offer important prospects for partnerships with area colleges that have a focus on agriculture science, chemistry and biology,” said Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth. “We’re pleased to take this critical step to bring much-needed relief to pain sufferers who can benefit from these new legal remedies,” added Stanforth.

Ambassador Brisben, appointed by President George W. Bush to serve as the U.S. representative to UNICEF (2002-’09) and founder of CannAscend Ohio said, “We’re pleased to be standing with Wilmington and the people who were instrumental in bringing legal medical cannabis to Ohio. We have a great opportunity to build an industry and facility in Wilmington that will provide medical cannabis to alleviate the suffering of so many people.”

After securing a license, CannAscend plans to bring additional jobs and opportunities to the area and will request the right to expand its facility. The company also plans to use the 19.2-acre campus to build a research facility and will apply for a product manufacturing license to bring additional jobs and tax revenue to the area.

