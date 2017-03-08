Local credit union donates carbon monoxide detectors to area fire departments

Protecting against CO poisoning.
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local credit union is donating 360 carbon monoxide detectors to local fire departments for distribution to the community.

This is the second year the Dayton Firefighters Credit Union is making the donation.

The Credit Union uses the money they get from their skip-a-loan program fees to fund the effort.

Dayton, Kettering, Trotwood, Huber Heights, Butler Township, Sugarcreek Township and the Troy Fire Departments will all receive the carbon monoxide detectors totaling just over $4,900.

“We are proud to partner with the Miami Valley fire departments to help try to protect residents from carbon monoxide poisoning,” said credit union Marketing Manager Shannon O’Neill.

The detectors will be delivered to the departments by the credit union in the coming weeks.

