Mother takes the stand in the trial of her toddler’s accused killer

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A mother takes the stand Wednesday in the trial of her toddler’s accused killer.

She told the jurors all about the day she rushed home to her 22-month-old daughter’s lifeless body.

Helen Thompson’s daughter died 3 years ago at Dayton Children’s Hospital after being on life support for two days.

Thompson’s ex-boyfriend, Jesse York is accused of beating 22-month-old Rylee Sellars in the head repeatedly at a home in Germantown.

Authorities say York was the only person with Rylee the day she was rushed to the hospital and that he volunteered to stay home with Rylee while her mom went to work.

York’s defense team claims the 22-month-old died from a pre-existing head injury but the state says that doesn’t make any sense.

A state attorney asked Rylee’s mother about a bruised spot under Rylee’s eye that the coroner found suspicious.

According to her, she didn’t remember any bruises on her daughter.

“At that point in time I had just lost Rylee. So I was trying to come up with anything. I mean, I was lost. So I think back and think, that doesn’t make sense because I wasn’t in my right mind. I just lost my baby,” Thompson said.

On Thursday, Jesse York’s mother Janet is expected to take the stand.

2NEWS spoke with her yesterday and said her son is not a violent man.

