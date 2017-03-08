Murder trial begins in killing of 13-month-old Elijah Johnson

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The murder trial of a man charged with killing a 13-month-old boy is underway in Dayton.

26-year-old Shawn Smith is being tried for murder in connection with the death of 13-month-old Elijah Johnson. The toddler was killed after being caught in the crossfire between Smith and another man back in January 2016.

Wednesday, jurors heard opening statements from both sides. The prosecution argues Smith caused the death of the 13-month-old and ultimately should be held responsible, but the defense says Smith acted in self defense.

26-year-old Shawn Smith entered a Montgomery County courtroom Wednesday and got a first-hand look at the 12 people who will soon decide his fate.

The trial centers around a gun battle between Shawn Smith and Isiah Smith back in January 2016. The shooting was sparked after both sides say Isaiah robbed Shawn and another man named Dontay King at gunpoint during a drug transaction.

“Isaiah takes the marijuana. Smells it. Pulls out his gun. Points it at Dontay’s head. Robs him. While the gun is pointed at his head, he pulls the trigger,” Defense Attorney Jon Paul Rion said. “Isaiah is trying to kill Dontay. The gun doesn’t go off.”

26-year-old Isaiah Smith is currently in custody, facing involuntary manslaughter charges related to the killing of 13-month-old Elijah Johnson. Wednesday, jurors were sent to Arlene Avenue in Dayton, where the shooting happened.

The defense argues Shawn Smith acted in self-defense when firing back at Isaiah Smith, but the prosecution disagrees.

“This defendant points a gun out of the passenger side window and fires multiple shots at Isaiah while he is outside holding baby Elijah in his arms,” ‎Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Natasha Newberry said. “Isaiah, holding baby Elijah in his arms, fired back. 13-month old baby Elijah is caught in the middle of a gun battle.”

The trial picks back up Thursday. That’s when the prosecution will call their witnesses to the stand to testify. The defense will get the chance to cross examine each of those witnesses. The trial resumes at 9:15 Thursday morning at the Montgomery County Courts Building.